By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– The bitter cold in the days after Christmas has some communities in the Denver metro area worried about the homeless, many live on the streets with nowhere to warm up.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning were in the low teens, and while there is some relief in sight, agencies are working to keep the homeless warm and healthy.

The Denver Rescue Mission provides emergency services for the homeless. They operate three overnight shelters for men, which sleeps nearly 900 people with some flexibility to accommodate more in emergency conditions.

The Denver Rescue Mission said since the cold temperatures have swept the area recently, the shelters are averaging about 25 open beds or mats for men every night.

“There is hypothermia, frostbite and a lot of things with any prolonged exposure to the snow,” explained Stacy Parker with the Denver Rescue Mission. “If the need for overnight beds increase, we will find the space.”

The effort stretches across the Denver metro area. The City of Aurora also worked to protect the homeless on Tuesday night, because of frigid temperatures.

The Aurora Community Outreach Team was activated, providing shelter, warm clothing, food and health services to those living on the street. The ACOT team is made up of Aurora police, mental health employees, a physician’s assistance, nurse practitioner and an outreach case manager.

ACOT drives to areas in Aurora where the homeless often are camped out. The group works to provide them with any resources they need to stay safe throughout the night.

While the Front Range is expected to see a warm up throughout the remainder of the week, another cold front will move through this weekend that has shelters preparing.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.