By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are hoping renewed attention to a cold case from 2014 will yield some insight into the death of a disabled Aurora man.

On Wednesday, the police department posted a plea on Facebook, urging the community to take a second look at the case.

Terrell Ephriam, 20, suffered from cerebral palsy and was developmentally disabled.

His grandmother raised him and said she was so proud; despite his disabilities, he graduated from Hinckley High School and landed a job he loved with The Arc.

On Feb. 24, 2014, Ephriam was walking on a footbridge along Toll Creek in Aurora when he was brutally stabbed.

“I was in the kitchen and some kids came to my door. They told me Terrell was down by the creek, he needed help,” said Katherine Wiley, Ephraim’s grandmother.

Wiley rushed to Ephraim’s side, but was not prepared for what she saw. Terrell was lying on the concrete, bleeding from his two stab wounds to his stomach.

“As I approached Terrell I bent over him, and I see what looked like a puncture mark in his chest,” said Wiley. “I didn’t know how to revive him I thought I could do that, but I didn’t and I was just asking people to please help me.”

She thinks of that moment every day and prays that his killer will come forward.

“I know it won’t bring Terrell back, but they took a life. I would never have expected it to be Terrell,” said Wiley. “I just want justice so that I am able to move on with my life.”

Aurora Police told CBS4 it wants the same.

If you have more information, you can call (303) 739-6067. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

