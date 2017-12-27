CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman and her two daughters were reunited with their dog on Christmas Eve after she was missing for almost a month!

The Denver Dumb Friends League said Clarissa R. and her little girls were looking for “Lucy” who disappeared a few days after Thanksgiving.

After doing everything they could to find their dog, Clarissa’s youngest daughter wrote a letter to Santa saying her one Christmas wish was to bring Lucy home.

A few days later, on Christmas Eve, Clarissa found Lucy’s picture on the Dumb Friends League website.

“If you had been open, I would have been at your door at one in the morning!” the shelter quoted Clarissa as saying.

When it opened, the family was reunited with Lucy.

dog reunion Christmas Wish Granted: Girl Reunited With Lost Dog After Asking Santa

(credit: Denver Dumb Friends League)

“I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas,” said Clarissa.

