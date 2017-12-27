DENVER (CBS4) – A woman and her two daughters were reunited with their dog on Christmas Eve after she was missing for almost a month!
The Denver Dumb Friends League said Clarissa R. and her little girls were looking for “Lucy” who disappeared a few days after Thanksgiving.
After doing everything they could to find their dog, Clarissa’s youngest daughter wrote a letter to Santa saying her one Christmas wish was to bring Lucy home.
A few days later, on Christmas Eve, Clarissa found Lucy’s picture on the Dumb Friends League website.
“If you had been open, I would have been at your door at one in the morning!” the shelter quoted Clarissa as saying.
When it opened, the family was reunited with Lucy.
“I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas,” said Clarissa.