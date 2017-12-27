ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD has received the green light to start testing the Gold Line. The G Line runs from Union Station north near Pecos Street, then west through Arvada and Wheat Ridge.
The line uses the same crossings as the A Line. That line has had some issues which requires that flaggers be stationed at all crossings. Horns are also sounded at all crossings which has delayed the quiet zones through neighborhoods.
The opening of the G Line commuter rail line has been delayed multiple times due to a problem that lies with brand new technology. The system, which is the first of its kind in the nation, times out the openings and closings of the gates at street crossings. Right now the system doesn’t meet federal regulations.
G Line testing may begin as soon as February 2018.