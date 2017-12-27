Anderson Closing In On 1,000 Yards For First Time The Denver Broncos have nothing to play for Sunday against Kansas City except pride and personal milestones such as C.J. Anderson adding "1,000-yard rusher " to his resume.

Broncos Opponent Profile: Chiefs Look To Build Momentum Heading Into Postseason With Win Against BroncosThe Kansas City Chiefs will be spending the last day of 2017 at 5,280 feet as the team travels to the Mile High City to play the Denver Broncos (5-10) on Dec. 31.