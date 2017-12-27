FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fremont County coroner has identified human remains that have been a mystery for more than a year.
A hiker found the skeletal remains in Western Fremont County in September 2016.
In July, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office released a facial reconstruction of the man.
A positive DNA match came back that identified the remains as that of 23-year-old Remzi Nesfield.
Deputies aren’t sure how Nesfield died or how long ago he died.
Anyone with information about Nesfield is asked to call detectives at 719-276-5555.