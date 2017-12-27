CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fremont County coroner has identified human remains that have been a mystery for more than a year.

A hiker found the skeletal remains in Western Fremont County in September 2016.

In July, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office released a facial reconstruction of the man.

reconstruction Human Remains Found By Hikers Identified More Than 1 Year Later

(credit: CBS)

A positive DNA match came back that identified the remains as that of 23-year-old Remzi Nesfield.

Deputies aren’t sure how Nesfield died or how long ago he died.

Anyone with information about Nesfield is asked to call detectives at 719-276-5555.

