(CNN) — Wednesday is a bittersweet day for Carrie Fisher fans.

While her latest film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is rocking the box office, December 27 marks the one-year anniversary of the famed actress’s death.

Actress Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa character and actor Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker character from “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” are shown on screen at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fans and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Fisher, who died of undetermined causes after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

“Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill tweeted images of Fisher, including a drawing of her dressed as royalty, holding her beloved dog Gary and flipping the bird.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 10: Actress Carrie Fisher and more than 6000 fans enjoyed a surprise Star Wars Fan Concert performed by the San Diego Symphony, featuring the classic Star Wars music of composer John Williams, at the Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

In the caption Hamill quoted his character Luke Skywalker’s line to Fisher’s character, his sister Princess Leia, in “The Last Jedi”: “No one’s ever really gone.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 11: American Actress, Carrie Fisher poses for a portrait during her “Wishful Drinking” tour at the Sydney Observatory Hotel on October 11, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

One fan wrote, “She will always be our Leia, whether a Princess or a General. She is now One With The Force. RIP Carrie Fisher.”

American actress, writer, and humorist Carrie Fisher (1956 – 2016), 28th September 1977. (Photo by John Mitchell/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Fisher’s mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the day after her daughter.

HENDERSON, NV – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Carrie Fisher (L) and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor’s 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In August Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, talked about the tragedy during an interview with Town & Country magazine.

“I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be,” she said, “but now I get to be just Billie.”

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

