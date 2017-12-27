CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Bustang, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Frisco, Highway 50, JustRide Bustang, Lamar, Local TV, Pueblo, Steamboat Springs

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang service is expanding to include the Arkansas Valley.

The new route is along US 50 between Lamar and Pueblo. A one-way trip will cost $21.

bustang Bustang Expands Service To Southern Colorado

Bustang (credit: CBS)

This is the Bustang’s fourth route in Colorado. The agency’s daily bus service already takes riders from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and from from Denver to Glenwood Springs. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.

co bustang service 6vo transfer frame 55 Bustang Expands Service To Southern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.

CDOT says the Bustang averages about 700 riders a day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch