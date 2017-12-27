DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang service is expanding to include the Arkansas Valley.
The new route is along US 50 between Lamar and Pueblo. A one-way trip will cost $21.
This is the Bustang’s fourth route in Colorado. The agency’s daily bus service already takes riders from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and from from Denver to Glenwood Springs. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.
Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.
CDOT says the Bustang averages about 700 riders a day.