By Deborah Flomberg

The holiday season is almost over and it’s time to plan your last few outings before everyone goes back to the normal daily grind. Take advantage of that extra day off for New Year’s Day and explore some of the many different museums, activities and other fun things going on all over the vibrant state of Colorado.

If you’re looking for a few fun ideas to enjoy your last days of the vacation, here are five fun ways to spend the time with the whole family this New Year’s Day.

Go Ice Skating

Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park

16th Avenue and Arapahoe Street

Denver, CO 80202

www.downtowndenver.com

As one of the best family-friendly spots in Downtown Denver, the Downtown Denver Rink is a great place to wrap up your holiday season celebration. The rink is totally free if you bring your own skates. Or if you need to rent a pair, those range from just $6 to $8 per pair. It’s a super affordable way to enjoy the final days of your holiday vacation with your whole family. Bundle up, go for some ice skating, then explore the nearby 16th Street Mall and grab a bite. Just be sure to bring your camera because this picturesque downtown spot is very photogenic and you’ll want to capture these memories.

Get Lost In Blossoms Of Light

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York St

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-3500

www.botanicgardens.org

It’s the final day for this beautiful annual celebration of light at the Mile High City’s stunning Denver Botanic Gardens. Every year DBG springs to life with Blossoms of Light, as the gardens fill with thousands of twinkling holiday bulbs. Make sure to grab a pair of the Holospex glasses when you arrive so you can see the cool lights get even more vibrant in a three-dimensional sort of visual effect. The kids will love all the moving lights, wandering paths and amazing displays and you can enjoy the final days of your holiday vacation taking in one of the best annual treats in Denver.

Learn About Predators In 3D

Denver Museum of Nature and Science IMAX

2001 Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 370-6000

www.dmns.org

Sneak in something a little educational with a trip to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s IMAX theater for one of the many incredible educational films. On New Year’s Day you can catch “Incredible Predators 3D” with museum admission. This new film showcases the hunting prowess of animals like the leopard or polar bears and many others through thermal cameras and stunning footage. Plus, you’ll love the sweeping panoramic views and aerial shots that IMAX films are known for.

Go For A Hike

First Day Hikes

Several locations

www.cpw.state.co.us

Get out an explore Colorado’s beautiful parks with the First Day Hikes program. This year, 26 state parks are offering guided hikes and lots of options to explore your state wildlife on the first day of the new year. Find a park near you to enjoy the many different options offered by each location. Some hikes include lunch or food, while others are simply self-guided tours that are free for all hikers. Be a part of this new national program and be sure to Tweet about it using #FirstDayHikeCO so you can let everyone know you started the year off on the right foot.

Visit The Denver Art Museum

100 w. 14th Ave.

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 913-0130

www.denverartmuseum.org

Did you know that children under the age of 18 get in to the Denver Art Museum for free? Every day of the week you can take your kids to explore the many different collections at this nationally-renowned art museum. And what better day to start your exploration of the art world than Jan. 1? Grab the whole family and check out the exciting current exhibitions like “Her Paris” which highlights works created by women in Paris from 1850 to 1900. Or wander through “Past the Tangled Present,” an interactive art installation by local artist Jaime Molina. Your children will love the bright 3-D art and you’ll have several great opportunities for photos.