By Kelly Werthmann

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Every January, brave people in Evergreen take a daring jump into the icy cold water of Evergreen Lake to kick of the new year.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 22 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

(credit: CBS)

The Evergreen Lake Plunge is a favorite tradition for the mountain community. It raises money for special programs in the town.

Jeff Groom is considering starting 2018 with his family by taking the frigid leap.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 598 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Jeff Groom. (credit: CBS)

“It’s just a unique experience,” Groom told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “We’re talking to the kids about doing it this year. I’m definitely going to.”

But, Groom and hundreds of others who take part may have to wait. Evergreen Parks and Recreation District says the annual event may need to move indoors at the Wulf Recreation Center because of the weather.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 1265 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

Wulf Recreation Center (credit: CBS)

“It’s not real polar inside,” Troy Shultz of Evergreen said.

Ice on Evergreen Lake may not be suitable for the plunge event, so officials are considering other safe alternatives.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 1378 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

Evergreen Lake (credit: CBS)

The 2017 plunge was cancelled twice due to warm weather and unsafe conditions, to the disappointment of many.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 352 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

(credit: CBS)

However locals like Shultz are hopeful Mother Nature will take a chilly turn so the 2018 Evergreen Lake plunge isn’t in a pool.

“I’d rather see them move it later in January, and still do it at the lake,” he said.

evergreen lake plunge 10pkg transfer frame 1588 Favorite Annual Polar Plunge Could Be Moved Indoors

(credit: CBS)

The Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s executive director told CBS4 the plunge is currently planned to take place at the lake.

A final decision is expected by Friday.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

