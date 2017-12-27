By Kelly Werthmann

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Every January, brave people in Evergreen take a daring jump into the icy cold water of Evergreen Lake to kick of the new year.

The Evergreen Lake Plunge is a favorite tradition for the mountain community. It raises money for special programs in the town.

Jeff Groom is considering starting 2018 with his family by taking the frigid leap.

“It’s just a unique experience,” Groom told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “We’re talking to the kids about doing it this year. I’m definitely going to.”

But, Groom and hundreds of others who take part may have to wait. Evergreen Parks and Recreation District says the annual event may need to move indoors at the Wulf Recreation Center because of the weather.

“It’s not real polar inside,” Troy Shultz of Evergreen said.

Ice on Evergreen Lake may not be suitable for the plunge event, so officials are considering other safe alternatives.

The 2017 plunge was cancelled twice due to warm weather and unsafe conditions, to the disappointment of many.

However locals like Shultz are hopeful Mother Nature will take a chilly turn so the 2018 Evergreen Lake plunge isn’t in a pool.

“I’d rather see them move it later in January, and still do it at the lake,” he said.

The Evergreen Parks and Recreation District’s executive director told CBS4 the plunge is currently planned to take place at the lake.

A final decision is expected by Friday.

