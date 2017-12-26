Watch Live
Filed Under:Arapahoe Basin Resort, Breckenridge Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Keystone Resort, Skiing, Steamboat Ski Resort

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Several ski resorts in Colorado got more than two feet of snow for Christmas.

xmas roads 3 Ski Resorts Get More Than 2 Feet Of Snow For Christmas

(credit: CBS4)

“For weeks and weeks we waited for the weather pattern to shift and allow big snow in the mountains. It finally happened over the Christmas weekend,” CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri tweeted.

Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County got almost three feet of snow in four days.

Steamboat Ski Resort in Routt County got 32 inches.

Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Clear Creek County got 28-30 inches of fresh snow.

Several resorts opened new terrain or said they would be soon.

