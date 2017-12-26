By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Paxton Lynch is back as the starter for the 2017 season finale.

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Brock Osweiler in favor of their 2016 first-round pick.

Coach Vance Joseph said he plans to start Lynch on Sunday when the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lynch becomes the latest quarterback to hear his name called in a seemingly endless rotation of starters.

After leading the Broncos in a comeback victory over the Colts in Week 15, Osweiler threw three touchdowns during Week 16 and the Washington Redskins rolled over the Broncos, 27-11.

Trevor Siemian started weeks 1-8, Brock Osweiler started weeks 9-11, Lynch started Week 12, and then Siemian started weeks 13-15, only to be replaced by Brock Osweiler in the week 15 game against the Colts after suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Lynch’s 2017 season has been marred with injuries. He suffered a bone bruise in his shoulder during the preseason and was inactive for the first nine games of the season. He was active for the first time all year in Week 11 as the Broncos lost to Cincinnati, and then replaced Brock Osweiler as the starter in Week 12.

Lynch was 9-14 for 41 yards and one interception before leaving his lone start of the season with an ankle injury.

Sunday will be the fourth start and just the fifth appearance of his career.

