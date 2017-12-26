By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be our third and final day in the deep freeze in Denver. Christmas was our coldest since 2012 with high of only 19°. Tuesday should stay even colder.

It’s all because of an arctic cold front that is stuck along the hogback that will keep all lower elevations frigid on Tuesday. Higher elevations to the south along the Palmer Divide will be noticeably warmer with highs closer to freezing around Castle Rock. It will also be 10°-20° warmer in the mountains compared to Denver.

And speaking of the mountains, there could be some lingering light snow in the morning and then areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. But there will be far less snow compared to the last several days and that’s okay because the ski areas did quite well with new snow over the holiday weekend.

The arctic air will back away on Wednesday allowing for a significant warm up under mostly sunny skies. The Denver area should be at least 30° warmer on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. And the warming trend will continue into Friday with highs reaching the mid 50s.

Our next storms arrives Sunday and should bring snow back to the mountains. It’s less certain that any snow will reach Denver but it’s possible we could see light snow for the final day of the year. It also turns colder with highs in the 30s on Sunday and then single digits Sunday night into Monday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.