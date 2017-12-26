ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas turned himself in and has been released, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was found lying in the street on East Arapahoe Road, between Joliet and South Lima Streets, at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
The man was transported to the hospital but doctors couldn’t save him. The name of the victim has not been released.
Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, a man believed to be the driver turned himself in.
“He has been released pending charges as we continue the investigation,” said Julie Brooks with the sheriff’s office. “He will not be arrest or charged until we know what crime he may have committed.”
Brooks said there is still “a lot of investigation to do.”
“Reconstruction of the scene and examining the evidence takes time,” Brooks said.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard the crash is asked to contact investigators. You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).