DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple cities and counties around Colorado offer free Christmas tree recycling for residents, along with free mulch.

Arvada:

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

The City Parks Maintenance Shop at 7800 W. 62nd Avenue is accepting trees 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2017 thru January 22, 2018.

Lake Arbor Lake Park at 6400 Pomona Drive is accepting trees beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2017 thru January 22, 2018. No restricted days or times.

Stenger Fields at West 58th Avenue and Oak Street is accepting trees beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2017 thru January 22, 2018. No restricted days or times.

Please make sure the tree is free of nails, wire and all decorations to ensure safety of City staff handling the trees. Garlands, wreaths, or yard waste will not be accepted. Please do not drop off branches or trees downed by the Christmas wind storm.

Mulch will be available free of charge at all drop-site locations. Residents will be responsible for loading and hauling of mulch. For more information on the Christmas tree mulching program or how to use mulch in your landscape, call the Parks Department at 720-898-7410.

Aurora:

Drop off your Christmas tree anytime from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 for recycling at the following locations:

Del Mar Park, East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street (west parking lot)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road

Please remove all nails, decorations and stands from tree.

Free tree mulch will be available at the tree drop-off locations starting at Dec. 30 until Jan. 9 or while supplies last. Bring a truck, bags, containers and shovels for self-loading. Call 303.739.7177 for more information.

Boulder County:

“City of Boulder residents with curbside collection service should put their tree inside the compost cart if possible, even if the lid won’t close, according to the Daily Camera. “Trees taller than 6 feet need to be cut into smaller pieces.”

People without curbside compost collection can take trees to the city’s Yard Waste Dropoff site at Western Disposal at 5880 Butte Mill Road, the Camera reports. It is free to city residents.

For locations in Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville and Superior, click here.

Broomfield:

The collection sites will open on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2017, and remain open through Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Residents may drop off their trees at these sites at any time:

Anthem Community Park The drop-off is ½ mile east of Lowell Boulevard and Sheridan Parkway, on the far east side of the parking lot.

Broadlands Park West – Sheridan Blvd. and Meadow Mountain Dr. The tree drop-off is on the northwest side of the parking lot.

Bronco Park – Westlake Dr. and Grove Cir. The tree drop-off is north of the backstop.

Community Park Ball Fields – Community Park Rd. and Spader Way. The tree drop-off is west of George Hall Field.

Lac Amora Park – Miramonte Blvd. and Oak Cir. North. The tree drop-off is north of the playground.

Meridian Park – McKay Cir. and Park Cove Way in McKay Landing. The tree drop-off is located west of the backstop.

There is also an area specifically for Christmas tree disposal at the Broomfield Recycling Center 225 Commerce St. The drop-off area is on the west end of the parking lot and marked with signage.

Be sure to remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, nails, and any objects that could damage the wood chipping equipment. No wreaths, garland, yard waste, tree branches, or other wood products. Please do not drop off other trees/shrubs.

After the satellite drop-off sites are closed, Christmas trees may be dropped off at the Tree Branch Recycling site at 225 Commerce Street on Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver:

Participating in Treecycle is simple, and recycling your tree after the holidays is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand from your tree.

Set your tree out for collection at your normal trash set-out location by 7 a.m. on Friday, January 5th or by 7 a.m. on Friday, January 12th.

Reclaim free mulch made from your tree at the annual Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale in May 2018.

Douglas County

Douglas County has four collection areas accepting drop offs Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the following locations:

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.

Please remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, garland, plastic wrap, tree stands, wire, rope, nails, etc. before bringing trees to be recycled. Live trees with artificial snow sprayed on the branches cannot be mulched.

Mulch will be available on-site while supplies last.

For more information, contact Douglas County Parks at 720-733-6990.

Elbert County:

Elbert county residents may drop Christmas trees off for free recycling again this year at 1249 Singing Hills Road. Follow the signs for drop off.

Please drop trees off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Please make sure trees are clean and TINSEL free.

Free mulch will be available later.

Fort Collins:

Recycle live Christmas trees from Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 16, 2017 at these drop-off locations:

Edora Park — 1420 E Stuart St. (tennis court parking lot)

Rolland Moore Park — 2201 S Shields St. (southeast corner of parking lot)

City Streets Facility — 625 Ninth St. (southwest corner of Vine and Lemay)

Fossil Creek Park — 5821 S. Lemay Ave. (enter on Lemay)

Wellington Recycling Drop-off — Town Garage (corner of 6th and Grant)

Please remove all lights, string, wire, hooks, nails, ornaments, tinsel, fake snow, and bags.

Golden:

Drop off your trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 27 at the old recycle site off of Golden Gate Canyon Road. Please place your tree near the sign posted for tree recycling.

Trees must be stripped of all ornaments, hardware, strings of lights and tinsel.

The trees will be turned into mulch, which will eventually be available for free at the public pickup site on 11th Street, just west of the Clear Creek History Park.

For further details, contact the City of Golden Forestry office at 303-384-8141.

Greeley:

Beginning Dec. 26 and through the end of January, Greeley residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees at the Greeley Organic Waste (GROW) Center, free of charge. Residents may dispose of one tree per trip to the site, located at 1130 E 8th Street. GROW Center hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please be sure to remove all decorations, lights, and wiring. Wreaths will not be accepted.

Information about the GROW site can be found at greeleygov.com/recycling, or by calling 970-673-2042. The Greeley Organic Waste (GROW) Center is available for use by Greeley and Weld County residents, including those in neighboring communities as well as commercial landscape and tree care companies.

Highlands Ranch:

Highlands Ranch has four collection areas accepting drop offs Dec. 25 through Jan. 17.

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the following locations:

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St. (Contact Douglas County Parks at 720-733-6990 for this site)

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Mulch available on a self-serve basis on-site while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Highlands Ranch Metro District at 303-791-0430.

Lakewood:

The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling for residents from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

Tree drop-off will take place at Lakewood’s Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave. The greenhouse is located between Estes and old Kipling streets. Please follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area.

Trees dropped off for recycling must be free of all wire, ornaments, nails and tinsel. Wwreaths, garland and trees from private contractors will not be accepted. Mulch will be available upon request.

For more information, please call 720-963-5240.

Northglenn:

Trees put on the curb will NOT be taken. The city has three locations for residents to drop off Christmas trees that have been cleared of tinsel and decorations:

Maintenance & Operations Facility

Northwest Open Space

Jaycee Park

These spots are available for drop off from Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 12.

Residents can cut up their tree and put it in their trash cart. However, the lid of the cart must be closed.

Call 303.450.4004 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for questions.

Parker

Parker residents can drop off trees for recycling Dec. 25 through Jan. 29 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the following locations:

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

Salisbury Park (East paved parking lot), 12010 S. Motsenbocker

Mulch will be available on a self-serve basis on-site while supplies last for the first week in January. Contact Information: Town of Parker at 303-840-9546.

Thornton:

City trash/recycle customers may place their natural Christmas trees at the curb for collection on their regular trash day Jan. 2 through Jan. 12. Please do not wrap trees in plastic. Remove all ornaments and lights.

Thornton residents drop off natural Christmas trees for recycling at no charge on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Infrastructure Maintenance Center 12450 Washington Street. Please use the north entrance, with access on 126th Avenue, east of Washington Street.

Restrictions and limitations apply. Proof of residency is required. Remove all ornaments and lights and do not wrap trees in plastic.

Westminster:

Westminster Open Space Division offers a Christmas tree recycling program.

Residents may drop off trees Dec. 24 through Jan. 22 at the City Park Fitness Center, 10475 Sheridan Blvd., lower parking lot.

Bare Christmas trees (please remove plastic bags, tree stands and all decorations) may be dropped off.

The trees are recycled into mulch for use by residents and city crews.

Information: 303-658-2191 or 303-658-2201