By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of last-minute shoppers filled shopping malls across Colorado on Sunday. With most shopping outlets closing before dinnertime Christmas Eve, many were left to scramble for gifts.

CBS4 visited the Cherry Creek Shopping Center Christmas Eve, where many shoppers said they preferred to do their Christmas shopping at the last moment.

“My family comes shopping every year on Christmas Eve, it is kind of a tradition,” said Karey Finch, a last-minute shopper.

“Embrace the chaos that is the last minute shopping. We enjoy it,” said Jason Ferneau, a last-minute shopper.

Some told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they have made a routine of shopping with family the night before Christmas. Some said it was a way to bond.

“We do it each year, wait until the last minute, my girls and I,” Ferneau said. “It has kind of become a tradition.”

Although the malls were filled with shoppers, Christmas Eve is not the busiest shopping day of the year for Cherry Creek. The mall expected the day after Christmas to set the record for 2017, with many taking advantage of sales, gift cards, and returns.

Those CBS4’s Dillon Thomas spoke with said they preferred the time spent together on Christmas Eve at the mall to the rush of the day after the holiday.

“It creates really great memories for my girls, and I,” Ferneau said. “I give the money to the girls, they shop, and then I take credit for it. So, it is perfect.”

