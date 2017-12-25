By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will continue in the Colorado high country for most of the day on Christmas. Meanwhile Denver and the Front Range will remain dry but cold. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 20s which is about 15° below normal for December 25.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in the metro area for most of the morning. Then gradual clearing should occur during the afternoon but despite seeing some sunshine we’ll really struggle to warm up.

The mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through 11 p.m. Monday for 4-8 inches of additional snowfall (and 6-15″ total). Farther north and west it’s a Winter Storm Warning for the Steamboat, Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte areas through 3 p.m. for a total of 8-14 inches of snow. Wind gusts over 40 mph will also cause considerable blowing and drifting snow over the higher passes including the east and west approaches to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel. Bottom line, be prepared for very slow and difficult travel in the mountains through Monday evening.

Sunshine returns statewide on Tuesday but it stays chilly with highs remaining below freezing in the metro area. It should remain dry throughout Colorado through Friday. Snow should return to the mountains by next Saturday night and it’s possible we could see some light snow in Denver on New Year’s Eve. We’ll keep you posted!

