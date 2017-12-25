By Shawn Chitnis

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Commuting on Christmas Day made for a winter wonderland along Interstate 70 that drivers enjoyed as they made their way to destinations throughout the High Country on Monday avoiding heavy traffic for most of the day.

“We are heading to the hills,” said Annie Hedberg. “We’re heading to our condo, we’re decorating, we’re getting ready to have people over for dinner.”

Hedberg and her husband John have made the commute from Golden to Silverthorne for 39 years. It’s a tradition they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Love snow.” she said. “Just tremendous beauty and being around people who love the outdoors. How can you beat it?”

Meanwhile up at the Loveland Ski Area families arrived throughout the day to enjoy a White Christmas on the slopes. CDOT crews were clearing the roads in both directions all day.

“Followed the snow plows up here,” said Matt Robins. “It was wonderful.”

He and his wife Anna arrived early at the resort. They were ready to head back down while many families were just making it to the mountain.

“I haven’t been skiing for like 15 years,” said Anna Robins. “Thought I’d start it since I have a four year old grandson that started skiing so nanna needs to keep up with the little one.”

One of the families just getting onto the slopes while the Robins were leaving said they were starting a new tradition.

“We’re just hanging out with our kids and enjoying Christmas Day with our family,” said L’Teisha Ryan.

Traditions old and new in the High Country added enjoyed another successful year and the holiday travel on Monday only added to the experience for Colorado families.

“This made it, this was the most perfect Christmas ever.” said Robins. First one here today, probably first one to leave today.”

