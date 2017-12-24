CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Holiday travelers dealt with a traffic nightmare along Interstate 70 starting at Golden going through the mountain corrridor.

Cars were at a standstill Saturday night because of multiple closures due to heavy snow and bitter cold temperatures.

Plows with the Colorado Department of Transportation were caught in the same traffic gridlock as they tried to clear the snow from the road.

Power was knocked out at the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnel adding to low visibility problems.

Drivers were told to turn around.

“We definitely want it to snow, and that’s a side effect you’re going to have. We’re going to have accidents, and that’s what happens,” said Kie Foley. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas asked Foley, “Do you plan to wait it out until it opens?” Foley said, “Absolutely, there’s no other choice, right?”

CDOT updated travelers about conditions Sunday morning.

Heavy Traffic Increasing- #I70West,up to 75 min;travel time Denver to Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 259-215 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 24, 2017