BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Brighton will be spending the holiday without drinkable water in their homes.

The Todd Creek Village is under a boil water order for the next few days.

Neighbors found out about the order from a reverse 911 call or through local agencies spreading the information.

“I’m glad they’re taking all the necessary steps to keep us safe,” said Luke Richards.

The ordeal started with an issue created by construction work in the area when crews hit a water main.

Some people loaded up with five gallon jugs to help their families get through the weekend.

State guidelines say residents should boil water for one minute before using that water for drinking, cooking, making ice, cleaning dishes and personal hygiene.

 

