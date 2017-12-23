Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Another blast of cold, air is sinking down across the northern part of the U.S. on this first weekend of winter. The leading edge of the air will be pushing into Colorado during the day on Saturday. This cold front along with a very strong, driving, jet stream will produce heavy snow and winds from southern Wyoming into the northern mountains of Colorado.

There will also be shot of snow for Denver and the northeastern plains Saturday afternoon into the evening. But, snow amounts will be light. With 2-3 inches possible from Fort Collins and Greeley to the northern state line.

It will be a different story in the mountains where a Winter Storm Warning is in place through midnight Saturday for up to a foot of snow or more in some spots.

dave alerts winterwx2 Latest Forecast: Blast Of Snow Before Christmas

Snow should wind down and move out for Sunday statewide. There is another shot of snow heading into the mountains for Christmas day. But, at this time it doesn’t look like that will make it down into Denver and eastern Colorado. So at least over the eastern plains Christmas Day should remain partly sunny, dry and cool.

5day Latest Forecast: Blast Of Snow Before Christmas

snowpack Latest Forecast: Blast Of Snow Before Christmas

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch