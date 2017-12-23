By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Another blast of cold, air is sinking down across the northern part of the U.S. on this first weekend of winter. The leading edge of the air will be pushing into Colorado during the day on Saturday. This cold front along with a very strong, driving, jet stream will produce heavy snow and winds from southern Wyoming into the northern mountains of Colorado.

There will also be shot of snow for Denver and the northeastern plains Saturday afternoon into the evening. But, snow amounts will be light. With 2-3 inches possible from Fort Collins and Greeley to the northern state line.

It will be a different story in the mountains where a Winter Storm Warning is in place through midnight Saturday for up to a foot of snow or more in some spots.

Snow should wind down and move out for Sunday statewide. There is another shot of snow heading into the mountains for Christmas day. But, at this time it doesn’t look like that will make it down into Denver and eastern Colorado. So at least over the eastern plains Christmas Day should remain partly sunny, dry and cool.

