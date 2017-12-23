DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning holiday travelers to use caution, particularly on the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor.
State officials urge drivers to remember to slow down in snowy conditions and check road conditions before heading out on Saturday. Interstate 70 westbound is already closed at Empire Junction due to winter weather, and officials say crews are repositioning plows to focus on that area.
The National Weather Service has predicted that a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Saturday, with snow, blowing snow and slippery road conditions expected in the mountains.
CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester says drivers also should keep a safe distance between their vehicle and the car ahead.
Officials also ask that drivers give snow plows plenty of space.
