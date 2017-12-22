Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Local TV, Presents Stolen, Taylor Wilson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs police are searching for thieves who smashed the rear window of a family’s SUV and stole all their Christmas presents.

Taylor Wilson and her family are staying at a hotel in Colorado Springs. They recently moved back to Colorado to start a small business.

That’s when someone smashed the back window of their SUV and stole all of the presents that were inside.

“They’re kids and they’re innocent in this situation, so I just feel bad for them more than anything,” said Taylor Wilson.

So far, no suspects are in custody. Police are searching for any witnesses or anyone who may have information.

