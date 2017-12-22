Filed Under:Jackie McKnight, Laurel Benson, Local TV, Lone Tree Arts Center, Rylee McKnight, Sky Ridge Medical Center

By Kathy Walsh

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– This holiday season, an 11-year-old, born with just six fingers, is counting her blessings. Among them are her family and a Denver doctor. They are her champions and let her know that nothing is out of reach.

On a grand piano in the Lone Tree Arts Center, Rylee McKnight from Colorado Springs fills the room with a piece called “I Have Been Blessed.”

rylees hands 5pkg frame 0 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: CBS)

Rylee has fused elbows, short arms and just three fingers on each hand. What she doesn’t have is anger.

“God just blessed me with a difference,” Rylee told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 2697 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

Rylee McKnight (credit: CBS)

Rylee plays tennis, soccer and skis. Surgery has helped make her hands more functional. Dr. Laurel Benson moved one digit over to the thumb position.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 700 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: McKnight family)

“So now she can kind of get around something to hold it,” explained Dr. Benson, pediatric orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hands.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 899 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: CBS)

Dr. Benson has been Rylee’s surgeon at Sky Ridge Medical Center since Rylee was a baby.

“I have never seen a moment of self-pity out of this one. She’s never come in and complained to me,” said Dr. Benson.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 1258 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

Dr. Laurel Benson (credit: CBS)

But Rylee has struggled.

“There’s some kids that are just really mean,” she said.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 1375 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: CBS)

Jackie McKnight said her daughter has been called names like “dinosaur.”

“She’s been called monster or a freak,” said Jackie.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 1738 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: CBS)

“I cry and then my mom just says, ‘It will be okay’ and sometimes she cries with me,” said Rylee.

“You don’t want to see your child hurting,” explained an emotional Jackie.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 2308 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: McKnight family)

“And then it gets all better,” said Rylee.

This 7th grader says her loving family and her faith make her stronger.

rylees hands 5pkg frame 600 Girl With 6 Fingers Is Counting Her Blessings

(credit: CBS)

She is remarkable, resilient Rylee and she has been blessed.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch