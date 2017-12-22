WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County emergencies crews were working an explosion east of Windsor involving an oil site.
A spokesperson from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has been taken to the hospital.
CBS4 YouReporter Robin Chew tweeted a photograph of a dark cloud lit from below. Chew said she took the picture from her back deck in the Village East subdivision.
CBS4 YouReporter Clancy Brown co-owns the CrossFit Endure facility just west of the fire and sent in a photo from his vantage.
Weld County dispatch confirms an explosion along Highway 392.
Fire units are responding to a location on the east side of Windsor near Weld County Road 21, south of the intersection.
Authorities on scene are telling CBS4 personnel that Highway 392 is being shut down.