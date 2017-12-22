Filed Under:Weld County, Windsor, Windsor Severance Fire

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County emergencies crews were working an explosion east of Windsor involving an oil site.

A spokesperson from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has been taken to the hospital.

windsor explosion 8 copter4 Oil Site Explosion East Of Windsor Injures 1

(credit: Copter4)

CBS4 YouReporter Robin Chew tweeted a photograph of a dark cloud lit from below. Chew said she took the picture from her back deck in the Village East subdivision.

windsor explosion 4 clancy brown Oil Site Explosion East Of Windsor Injures 1

(credit: Clancy Brown)

CBS4 YouReporter Clancy Brown co-owns the CrossFit Endure facility just west of the fire and sent in a photo from his vantage.

Weld County dispatch confirms an explosion along Highway 392.

windsor explosion 7 weld county so Oil Site Explosion East Of Windsor Injures 1

(credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

Fire units are responding to a location on the east side of Windsor near Weld County Road 21, south of the intersection.

Authorities on scene are telling CBS4 personnel that Highway 392 is being shut down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch