DENVER (CBS4)– There is a battle brewing between a cycling studio and its landlord over loud music.

High Ride Cycle is located in a multi-business complex near Sloan’s Lake.

To try to solve the noise problem the landlord said he agreed to soundproof two of the walls but told the owners of the cycle studio that they need to do the rest.

That’s when High Ride Cycle decided to file a lawsuit.

“We gave them a formal notice to say, ‘Hey take responsibility fix it,’ and they wrote us back with a lawsuit saying, ‘It’s not our problem its your problem,'” said one of the building’s owners Ilan Salzberg.

According to the complaint, the studio argues that loud music is essential for cycling and that the landlord knew about it when he had the lease signed.

The noise is something that’s been a problem for other tenants in the building.

Jessica Schurr opened Aspen and Pine in the space on West 29th Avenue.

“I have joked with them about the fact of maybe wiring them up with some sort of generator,” said Schurr. “I’ve had people ask if there are helicopters landing on the roof or if there’s an earthquake going on.”

When CBS4 reached out to High Ride Cycling for a comment, the company said it is their policy not to discuss pending cases.