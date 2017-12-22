Filed Under:Cycling Studio, High Ride Cycle, Ilan Salzberg, Local TV, Noise Complaint, Sloan's Lake, West 29th Avenue

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a battle brewing between a cycling studio and its landlord over loud music.

High Ride Cycle is located in a multi-business complex near Sloan’s Lake.

cycling studio lawsuit pkg frame 471 Battle Brewing Over Loud Music At Cycling Studio

(credit: CBS)

To try to solve the noise problem the landlord said he agreed to soundproof two of the walls but told the owners of the cycle studio that they need to do the rest.

That’s when High Ride Cycle decided to file a lawsuit.

cycling studio lawsuit pkg frame 1309 Battle Brewing Over Loud Music At Cycling Studio

(credit: CBS)

“We gave them a formal notice to say, ‘Hey take responsibility fix it,’ and they wrote us back with a lawsuit saying, ‘It’s not our problem its your problem,'” said one of the building’s owners Ilan Salzberg.

cycling studio lawsuit pkg frame 1143 Battle Brewing Over Loud Music At Cycling Studio

Ilan Salzberg (credit: CBS)

According to the complaint, the studio argues that loud music is essential for cycling and that the landlord knew about it when he had the lease signed.

The noise is something that’s been a problem for other tenants in the building.

cycling studio lawsuit pkg frame 318 Battle Brewing Over Loud Music At Cycling Studio

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Jessica Schurr (credit: CBS)

Jessica Schurr opened Aspen and Pine in the space on West 29th Avenue.

“I have joked with them about the fact of maybe wiring them up with some sort of generator,” said Schurr. “I’ve had people ask if there are helicopters landing on the roof or if there’s an earthquake going on.”

cycling studio lawsuit pkg frame 419 Battle Brewing Over Loud Music At Cycling Studio

(credit: CBS)

When CBS4 reached out to High Ride Cycling for a comment, the company said it is their policy not to discuss pending cases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch