Filed Under:Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Health Care, Health Insurance, John Hickenlooper, John Kasich

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have approved emergency funds for a health insurance program covering children and pregnant women.

The legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday unanimously backed spending $9.6 million of state funds to run the program for another month if necessary. The Denver Post reports that the vote comes amid certainty about whether the U.S. Congress’ short-term extension of the program’s funding will be enough to help.

child doctor visit Lawmakers OK Emergency Funding For Kids Health Insurance

(credit: CBS)

Members of Congress left for the holiday break on Thursday without providing long-term funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Their short-term patch is designed to maintain funding through March, although some officials say the money could run out in early February.

Colorado officials were planning to send notices next week to more than 75,000 kids and pregnant women warning that coverage would end.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch