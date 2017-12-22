DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have approved emergency funds for a health insurance program covering children and pregnant women.
The legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday unanimously backed spending $9.6 million of state funds to run the program for another month if necessary. The Denver Post reports that the vote comes amid certainty about whether the U.S. Congress’ short-term extension of the program’s funding will be enough to help.
Members of Congress left for the holiday break on Thursday without providing long-term funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Their short-term patch is designed to maintain funding through March, although some officials say the money could run out in early February.
Colorado officials were planning to send notices next week to more than 75,000 kids and pregnant women warning that coverage would end.
