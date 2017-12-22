By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We officially received 0.7″ of snow in Denver on Thursday. That brings our total for the season to 3.9″ which is well over a foot below normal. So obviously we need much more snow and we do have a chance on Saturday. But most of the snow this weekend will be in the high country and some of it could be quite heavy.

Our next storm will enter Colorado Friday night causing snow to develop in the mountains including along I-70 after midnight. Snow will then continue through much of Saturday with 4-8 inches at most of the ski areas. Higher amounts are expected over the northern mountains where a Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas such as Rocky Mountain National Park and Steamboat where totals will likely exceed a foot. Elsewhere it’s a Winter Weather Advisory (less serious than a warning) for most locations above 9,000 feet.

Meanwhile, a downsloping flow along the Front Range will work to prevent snow in Denver on Saturday but it’s still possible a few snow showers could manage to reach the metro area Saturday afternoon and evening. If we actually see snow (the chance is 30% or less), there will be very little if any accumulation.

Then sunny and dry weather will arrive for Sunday and Monday with temperatures near seasonal norms for Christmas in Colorado. Christmas morning in Denver will be around 17°.

