LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Lakewood have arrested a man on suspicion of child abuse resulting in the death of his three-month-old daughter.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Kelly Kerr on Thursday. Jail and court records don’t indicate whether Kerr has an attorney.

Authorities say they received a 911 call on July 21 reporting that Olivia Hobbs wasn’t breathing. Paramedics found the girl wasn’t responsive when they arrived at the Lakewood home and she died a few days later at a hospital.

Kelly Kerr (credit: Lakewood Police)

Police say Kerr was the only person home at the time of the emergency call.

Authorities said Olivia Hobbs had “numerous serious injuries” and detectives felt those weren’t explained or consistent with Kerr’s statements.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that her death was a homicide.

