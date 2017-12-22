ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos safety Justin Simmons has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award.

The award is given to a player on the Broncos roster each year who members of the Denver media feel best exemplifies the deceased Williams’ “enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty.”

Simmons was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle during the Broncos win over the Jets on Dec. 10. Prior to that he was enjoying a breakout season as a starting safety for the team.

“In what has been a difficult season on the field for the Broncos, Justin was repeatedly commended for the quality of his answers to often tough questions and his willingness to step forward after both good and bad days for the team,” said ESPN’s Jeff Legwold in a prepared statement. “He is the youngest player to win the award and consistently showed the same accountability with all facets of the job as Darrent did at a similar age.”

“I know how hard the relationship can be between player and media and the questions and answers that we have to give,” Simmons told reporters on Friday afternoon.

“Thank you guys so much for nominating me and picking me to be the award recipient.”

Broncos Demaryius Thomas and Domata Peko Sr. were also strongly considered for the award this year. Last year, linebacker DeMarcus Ware got the award.

Williams was in his second year as a pro when he was murdered in Denver on Jan. 1, 2007 while he was riding in the back of a limo.

Simmons will be honored with the award at the Broncos headquarters in Englewood late Friday morning.