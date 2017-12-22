DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the death of a woman in Green Valley Ranch on Thursday.
Officers arrested Shamil Jefferson and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
Officers placed crime scene tape around a home on East 46th Avenue on Thursday night. Zalynnda Kassogue, 17, was identified as the victim from gunshot wounds.
A red Jeep was at the scene with its driver’s side window shattered. It is unclear how that vehicle may be involved.
Police haven’t released any details on what happened leading up to the woman’s murder.