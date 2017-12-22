Filed Under:Denver Police, East 46th Avenue, Green Valley Ranch, Homicide Investigation, Local TV, Shamil Jefferson, Zalynnda Kassogue

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the death of a woman in Green Valley Ranch on Thursday.

Officers arrested Shamil Jefferson and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

shamil jefferson green valley ranch shooting from denverpd 1 Arrested In Womans Murder

Shamil Jefferson (credit: Denver Police)

Officers placed crime scene tape around a home on East 46th Avenue on Thursday night. Zalynnda Kassogue, 17, was identified as the victim from gunshot wounds.

46th ave death investigation r 01 title08107 concatenated 201929 frame 11886 1 Arrested In Womans Murder

(credit: CBS)

A red Jeep was at the scene with its driver’s side window shattered. It is unclear how that vehicle may be involved.

46th ave death investigation r 01 title08107 concatenated 201929 frame 20984 1 Arrested In Womans Murder

(credit: CBS)

Police haven’t released any details on what happened leading up to the woman’s murder.

46th ave death investigation r 01 title08107 concatenated 201929 frame 2872 1 Arrested In Womans Murder

(credit: CBS)

46th ave death investigation r 01 title08107 concatenated 201929 frame 6803 1 Arrested In Womans Murder

(credit: CBS)

