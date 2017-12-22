Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Holiday Travel, TSA

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s supposed to be the busiest travel day of this holiday period for Denver International Airport, and folks of all ages are traveling to destinations across the country from Denver.

dia2 Mostly Smooth Sailing So Far On A Busy Holiday Travel Day At DIA

(credit: CBS)

A total of 189,000 people are expected to pass through DIA on Friday, and extra TSA officers have been brought in to help keep the security lines moving.

denver international airport 1 Mostly Smooth Sailing So Far On A Busy Holiday Travel Day At DIA

(credit: CBS)

Most of the outgoing travelers CBS4 interviewed at the airport on Friday reported smooth sailing.

“It was actually very easy, we came right in, went straight into parking. No wait, no nothing. Came in, checked right in,” said Kate Lamb.

Kristina Gragg, who is heading to Tuscon, arrived at the airport a full two hours before her flight.

“I think I’ve got a good amount of time,” she told CBS4. “I was a little nervous, especially with what just happened in Atlanta.”

parking Mostly Smooth Sailing So Far On A Busy Holiday Travel Day At DIA

DIA’s Pikes Peak parking lot on Friday morning (credit: CBS)

Thousands more airline passengers will also be arriving in Denver for the holidays. Some of those folks with some extra time might wish to stop and enjoy the airport’s free ice skating rink, which is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this month.

