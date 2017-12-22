(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Rick Brown

The Washington Redskins (6-8) continue to battle the injury bug as the team has a lengthy list of players on the injury report for the game against the Denver Broncos (5-9). The Redskins started the week with 17 players on the list and will be facing some depth issues at linebacker. The running back position for Washington also continues to face injuries.

As for the Broncos, the team is healthy and has not listed any players as officially out. Now that former first-round pick Paxton Lynch is not listed as out, it will be interesting to see what direction the Broncos go with at quarterback.

Who Starts At Quarterback For The Broncos?

This week’s injury report has been one of the smallest of the year for the Broncos. Only four players are listed and no one is listed as officially out for the game.

The return of Lynch creates some interesting drama for the Broncos quarterback position. All week long, head coach Vance Joseph has not named a starter for the game against the Redskins. Brock Osweiler played well for injured Trevor Siemian, who the Broncos moved to IR this week. Both quarterbacks have been splitting reps all week long and there is no clear indication which will start on Sunday.

Two weapons on the offense are listed as questionable; Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh) will both be game-time decisions. Domata Peko Sr. did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Washing Redskins’ Without Star Linebacker

The Redskins will continue to face issues with depth on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The Redskins have experienced a lot of adversity this season as the team has placed 19 players on the Injured Reserve list. That means more that a third of the entire roster has been placed on the IR at some point throughout this season. This week does not bode any better.

Zach Brown (Achilles/Toe/Hamstring), the teams’ leading tackler, will be missing the game along with fellow linebacker, Ryan Anderson (knee). The Redskins also listed running back LeShun Daniels (hand) officially out for this week’s game. The rushing game will also now be without its starting tackle, veteran Trent Williams (knee), which is a major problem for the Redskins. They could also be without Samaje Perine (groin), who has done well since taking the starting role a few weeks ago, and is listed as questionable.

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense may have a tough time moving the ball as two wide receivers—Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Maurice Harris (back) are listed as questionable. With all these injuries, this team may not have the type of talent required to earn a victory against the surging Broncos.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(WR) Latimer, Cody – Thigh – Did Not Participate In Practice

(QB) Lynch, Paxton – Ankle – Full Participation in Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emmanuel – Ankle – Light Participation In Practice

Washington Redskins Injury Report

Questions:

(WR) Crowder, Jamison – Hamstring – Light Participation In Practice

(CB) Fuller, Kendall – Foot – Light Participation In Practice

(WR) Harris, Maurice – Back – Did Not Practice

(DL) McClain, Terrell – Toe – Light Participation In Practice

(T) Moses, Morgan – Illness/Ankle – Light Participation In Practice

(RB) Perine, Samaje – Groin – Did Not Practice

Out: