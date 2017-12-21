DENVER (CBS4) – A United Airlines flight attendant joined passengers in grabbing a ukulele and mandolin to sing Christmas carols during a delay on the runway at Denver International Airport. The passengers were waiting to take off on Thursday after a small accumulation of snow.
The flight attendant joined some passengers who picked up a mandolin and ukulele and proceeded to serenade the waiting plane with a little holiday cheer.
Denver’s official snowfall as measured at DIA was 0.5″ as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Airport crews were brushing away mostly light snow with snowplows on the runways.
Some delays for travelers were reported as being almost an hour long, but most flights were arriving and departing on time.
The airport is starting to feel the increase in activity as holiday travelers start to pour in and out.
Nearly 2.5 million passengers will pass through the airport from now until the new year.
Friday is expected to be the busiest day during this holiday period.
DIA officials say they are staffing up security checkpoints to help manage the lines and to make travelers’ trip through security as smooth as possible.