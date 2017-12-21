Filed Under:Broomfield, Denver Road Conditions, Fatal Crash, Highway 36, Winter Storm

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy roads across the Denver metro area led to some problems for Thursday morning commuters.

img 4282 Snowy Roads Greet Thursday Morning Commuters

It was slow going for drivers on South Wadsworth Boulevard after daybreak. (credit: CBS)

An SUV went off the highway and flipped over in a fatal crash in Broomfield. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash, which killed one person.

crash 1 Snowy Roads Greet Thursday Morning Commuters

(credit: CBS)

That crash investigation led to an extended closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 near the Church Ranch Boulevard exit.

gettyimages 896620344 Snowy Roads Greet Thursday Morning Commuters

Trucks and cars try to get around a Denver Public Schools bus that got stuck trying to get up a hill on Yale Ave near Monaco St. pkwy. (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Numerous other accidents were reported in the Denver area.

CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said the precipitation started as a freezing drizzle, which caused a thin layer of ice to form on the road before the snow began accumulating.

dia Snowy Roads Greet Thursday Morning Commuters

(credit: Denver International Airport)

Delays were reported at Denver International Airport on many incoming flights and some outgoing flights, and crews were deicing planes.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Denver and most of the rest of cities in the country condemned themselves to dysfunctional sprawl in perpetuity decades ago without a care in the world — now, we drive long distances back and forth, simply because of an historic lack of planning and our present-day, monumental inertia. Had DIA not been located twenty-four miles away the the Downtown, fewer people would die getting to and from it. If we had effective mass transit between here and Boulder, we might not have deeded over control of Plenary 36 and the SUV driver (and many, many more) might be alive.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch