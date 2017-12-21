BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy roads across the Denver metro area led to some problems for Thursday morning commuters.
An SUV went off the highway and flipped over in a fatal crash in Broomfield. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash, which killed one person.
That crash investigation led to an extended closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 near the Church Ranch Boulevard exit.
Numerous other accidents were reported in the Denver area.
CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said the precipitation started as a freezing drizzle, which caused a thin layer of ice to form on the road before the snow began accumulating.
Delays were reported at Denver International Airport on many incoming flights and some outgoing flights, and crews were deicing planes.
Denver and most of the rest of cities in the country condemned themselves to dysfunctional sprawl in perpetuity decades ago without a care in the world — now, we drive long distances back and forth, simply because of an historic lack of planning and our present-day, monumental inertia. Had DIA not been located twenty-four miles away the the Downtown, fewer people would die getting to and from it. If we had effective mass transit between here and Boulder, we might not have deeded over control of Plenary 36 and the SUV driver (and many, many more) might be alive.