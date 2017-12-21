DENVER (CBS4) – Some delays were reported at Denver International Airport on Thursday after a small accumulation of snow.
Denver’s official snowfall as measured at DIA was 0.5″ as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Airport crews were brushing away mostly light snow with snowplows on the runways.
Some delays for travelers were reported as being almost an hour long, but most flights were arriving and departing on time.
The airport is starting to feel the increase in activity as holiday travelers start to pour in and out.
Nearly 2.5 million passengers will pass through the airport from now until the new year.
Friday is expected to be the busiest day during this period.
DIA officials say they are staffing up security checkpoints to help manage the lines and to make travelers’ trip through security as smooth as possible.