Filed Under:Coast Guard, Cocaine, Cutter Thetis, Key West, Sea Turtle

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS4) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a sea turtle found caught up in large amounts of contraband.

turtle rescue 1 Sea Turtle Found Entangled In Bundles Of Cocaine Worth $53M

(Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis is based out of Key West and returned from a 68-day counter drug patrol the in Eastern Pacific on Sunday, according to an official statement.

While on patrol on Nov. 19, the cutter launched its small boat to investigate some debris floating in the water.

The boat crew discovered a large sea turtle entangled in a net with multiple gray, rectangular blocks.

The crew said the turtle had significant chaffing from the lines on his neck and flippers.

“Aw, his neck’s all raw,” you can hear one crew member say in the video. “Sorry, buddy.”

turtle rescue 2 Sea Turtle Found Entangled In Bundles Of Cocaine Worth $53M

(Coast Guard photo)

The crew went to work, carefully cutting the lines wrapped around the sea turtle, and eventually freed him.

The crew collected over 75-feet of line to prevent further entanglement — along with over 1,800 pounds of cocaine valued at over $53 million.

During the 68-day patrol, the combined efforts of the cutter Thetis crew, the Joint Interagency Task Force South, the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team and other Coast Guard assets eliminated nearly seven tons of cocaine and marijuana with a street value over $135 million dollars, officials said.

turtle rescue coast guard cutter thetis Sea Turtle Found Entangled In Bundles Of Cocaine Worth $53M

A Coast Guard Cutter Thetis small boat crew conducts personnel and contraband transfers with the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Nanaimo during a 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol in 2017. (Coast Guard photo)

They also apprehended 24 suspected smugglers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch