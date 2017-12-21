GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was arrested after threatening statements were made at Gunnison High School.
Officers arrested Patrick Robinson near his residence in Gunnison County on Thursday.
About 9:20 a.m. Robinson, an employee of the Gunnison RE1J School District entered Gunnison High School and made threatening statements that caused alarm.
School staff alerted authorities and all RE1J schools immediately went on “lock out” as a precaution.
“Staff and students quickly and professionally followed protocol, and staff was in constant contact with local law enforcement. At no time were students in direct danger, and we tried to communicate with parents in a timely manner,” said Doug Tredway, Gunnison RE1J Schools Superintendent, in a statement.
All RE1J schools were reopened after Robinson’s arrest.
Robinson has been an employee of the school district since 2001.
Robinson was booked into the Gunnison County Jail for interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions. Robinson remains in custody on $1,500 bond.
Officers also arrested Edward Quinn IV near Robinson’s residence due to non-related bond condition violations. He was booked for a bail bond violation and remains in custody on $60,000 bond.