GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a deadly officer-involved shooting in Greeley Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

The shooting occurred near West 37th Street and Two Rivers Parkway around 11 a.m.

Police were chasing a stolen car, which ended up in a ditch, according to the Greeley Police Department.

A police officer shot a suspect and the suspect was transported to the hospital. The suspect later died, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

There was still heavy police presence in the area at 12:30 p.m.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and is conducting the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

