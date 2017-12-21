By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow accumulation for Denver and most of the urban corridor wasn’t much for Thursday but the half inch to 3 inches for most areas added up to a very slick day. A thin layer of ice covered with just a bit of snow created huge problems on many roadways around the Front Range.

Denver’s official snowfall as measured at DIA was 0.7″ .

The snow will end by early afternoon in most areas although a few flurries will be possible through the evening. Temperatures will either hold steady in the 20s through the day or drop a few more degrees. The metro area will be in the teens for the Thursday evening commute.

Ironically the most severe winter weather we’ve experienced so far this season is hitting on the first day of winter. The winter solstice occurs at 9:28 a.m. which means Thursday is also the shortest day of the year with only about 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

The days will slowly start getting longer again starting Friday.

On Friday, plan a cold start to the day with temperatures near 10°. Then ample sunshine should allow temperatures to climb into the lower 40s during the afternoon.

There will be another shot of cold air and snow blasting in on Saturday. There is a Winter Storm Watch in place for some of the western mountains Friday night through Saturday night for nearly a foot of snow in some spots.

For the holiday weekend, it does not look nearly as cold as it once did. That being said, it will still be chilly with lower 30s on Saturday, middle 30s for Christmas Eve on Sunday, and then lower 40s for Christmas Day. We may also see some snow on Saturday but accumulation looks to be less than we’re seeing Thursday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.