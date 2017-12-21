Filed Under:1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Afghanistan, Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — Two units from Fort Carson will deploy to Afghanistan next year.

The Army said Thursday the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team will replace other units already overseas.

Both brigades are part of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Aleah Castrejon said the Army is not releasing the number of soldiers who are deploying or any specifics about the equipment they are taking, citing security concerns.

