PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a shooting by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop that ended with three people fleeing.
Police say Otero County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over one man and two women in a Nissan Sentra around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in Swink.
It’s not clear why the deputies pulled the car over. Police say one of the deputies fired shots but no details were released.
The people in the Nissan drove away, with the deputies following. Police ended the chase shortly for safety concerns.
Authorities found the empty Nissan later on Thursday. They say there’s no indication the driver or passengers were hurt. A CBI statement says they are searching for the three people.
The two deputies are on administrative leave and weren’t named.
