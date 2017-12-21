By Kelly Werthmann

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A flooded apartment and drained bank account nearly put an Englewood family of seven on the streets this holiday season.

“It flooded a lot,” 11-year-old Mateos Mosley said with a sigh, describing his former home. “I hate when water is in the house.”

The flooding eventually forced the Mosley family out of the apartment and into a hotel. With little money to make ends meet, Mateos’ mother was not sure what they would do next.

“We lost 90 percent of our stuff,” Unna Marie Mosley told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It was difficult. We were in a hotel for a long time.”

When non-profit organization The Butterfly Foundation learned of the Mosley family’s struggles, they immediately stepped in to help.

“We help people that have had tragic loss, illness or other hardships by basically empowering them either financially, emotionally, spiritually or physically,” Deborah Givray, Executive Director of The Butterfly Foundation, said. “[The Mosley] kids have been sleeping in no beds. They’ve been sleeping on the floor for days and days. That story really spoke to us.”

To help with the Mosley’s financial struggles, The Butterfly Foundation paid the deposit on a new apartment for the family in Denver. They also organized a very special delivery for the five children.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“We chose beds at American Furniture and they were delivered today,” Givray said smiling.

As the new beds were delivered and assembled Thursday, Mateos never lost his smile.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I’m really grateful for it because I could still be sleeping on the floor right now.”

Mateos’ older sister helped their younger siblings put new bedding on their new furniture, also provided by The Butterfly Foundation.

“We were able to partner with Walmart to get bedding, shoes, and all kinds of things they need,” Givray explained. “Precious Child also gave us toys for all the kids.”

Mateos’ parents held back tears as they expressed their gratitude for the organization’s generosity.

“Making sure that our kids are happy, that means the world to us,” Carlos Mosley said. “To see the smiles on our kids’ faces, that they have beds, that’s amazing.”

“It’s really a blessing,” Unna Marie added. “It’s overwhelming, but at the same time I feel a relief. I am so thankful.”

Givray said the non-profit was thrilled to help a family like the Mosleys and is grateful to see some of their stress relieved.

“A lot of us have struggles in our lives and to be able to know we’re helping a family actually have a Christmas and have groceries,” she said, “to see that we can give them hope is really what we want to do.”

LINK: Butterfly Foundation

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.