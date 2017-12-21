DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a new app to buy Bustang tickets.
The agency’s daily bus service takes riders from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and from from Denver to Glenwood Springs. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.
Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.
“The new JustRide Bustang app provides riders with a leading technology that’ll make their experience more convenient,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit & Rail Director Mark Imhoff in a statement. “We’re pleased we can implement a proven solution that’ll benefit our customers by saving time and improving the quality of our service.”
CDOT says the Bustang averages about 700 riders a day.