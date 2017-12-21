Filed Under:Bustang, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Frisco, JustRide Bustang, Local TV, Steamboat Springs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a new app to buy Bustang tickets.

The agency’s daily bus service takes riders from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and from from Denver to Glenwood Springs. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets and restrooms.

co bustang service 6vo transfer frame 55 JustRide Bustang App Gives Riders Access To Tickets, Schedules

(credit: CBS)

Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.

bustang JustRide Bustang App Gives Riders Access To Tickets, Schedules

Bustang (credit: CBS)

“The new JustRide Bustang app provides riders with a leading technology that’ll make their experience more convenient,” said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit & Rail Director Mark Imhoff in a statement. “We’re pleased we can implement a proven solution that’ll benefit our customers by saving time and improving the quality of our service.”

co bustang service 6vo transfer frame 175 JustRide Bustang App Gives Riders Access To Tickets, Schedules

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says the Bustang averages about 700 riders a day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch