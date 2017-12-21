CBS Local –– An 8-year-old boy who was subjected to 13 unnecessary surgeries because of his mother will be reunited with his father just in time for the holidays.

Ryan Crawford has reportedly been granted temporary custody of his son, Christopher Bowen, after the boy’s mother was charged with injuring a minor this month.

Munchausen by proxy: Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries https://t.co/JcngEs57Vq pic.twitter.com/YHYhVcVMqs — KYTX CBS19 (@kytxcbs19) December 13, 2017

Kaylene Bowen-Wright was arrested after taking her son to hospitals a staggering 323 times.

Christopher has been in and out of hospitals his entire life and had reportedly been put on a feeding tube, confined to a wheelchair, and even spent time in hospice care.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, medical records show the boy’s mother tried to claim Christopher had cancer and suffered from a rare disorder that affected his oxygen supply.

Bowen-Wright also reportedly tried to get her son on the lung transplant list.

“God answers prayers. We’ve been praying for eight years,” Christopher’s grandmother, Nelly Crawford told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is a day we’ll never forget and celebrate… he’s going to be well taken care of because he is loved.”

Ryan Crawford has reportedly been fighting the court system for several years after a judge banned him from seeing his son in 2012. Bowen-Wright had requested the ban after Crawford refused to believe her unfounded claims about their son’s health.

Boy at center of Munchausen case will be home by Christmas https://t.co/0xrRz51XhY pic.twitter.com/17p0twOJhU — KYTX CBS19 (@kytxcbs19) December 21, 2017

Physicians now believe the 34-year-old mother is suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a person exaggerates or imagines medical problems to gain attention. The final straw for Bowen-Wright came in November when she brought her son to Dallas’ Children’s Medical Center, claiming the boy was having seizures.

“I had to do this all by myself for eight years,” the father told reporters. “For people to actually show their concern and be so welcoming… it’s comforted me. It’s let me know that others are finally on board with what I have been saying and that Christopher has a tremendous amount of supporters.”