CBS Local — Residents in the wealthy British neighborhood of Bristol have come up with a controversial new way to stop birds from pooping on their expensive cars. The affluent drivers have started to place spike strips on the trees surrounding their pricey automobiles.

“The spikes are solely to protect the cars, there is no other reason,” an anonymous resident told the Bristol Post. “There is a big problem with bird droppings around here. They can really make a mess of cars, and for some reason they [the birds] do seem to congregate around this area.”

While admitting that the spikes could be seen as cruel by others, the resident added that people in Bristol had already tried to scare the birds away from the neighborhood and failed.

After photos of Bristol’s anti-bird poop solution were posted on social media, outrage quickly grew among animal activists and others who saw the plastic spikes as inhumane.

“I’m lost for words at how appalling this is,” one person commented. Another person called the spikes a “war on wildlife” in a Twitter post that was re-tweeted over 7,000 times.

Our war on wildlife: now birds are not allowed in trees…?! Pigeon spikes spotted in Clifton, Bristol above a car park. Has anyone seen this before? How is it allowed?!

📷: thanks to Anna Francis pic.twitter.com/NuG9WvYBMj — Jennifer Garrett (@JMAGarrett) December 18, 2017

They just gentrified trees smh. Wealthy residents in Bristol have fitted trees with ‘anti-bird spikes’ in a bid to protect their expensive cars from bird droppings. Some folks are born again crazy… They'll come teach us how to save our "nature" in Africa https://t.co/rLiPAVcdD6 — Nicolas-Patience Basabose (@MrBasabose) December 20, 2017

“I think people are just looking for something to get upset about,” one Bristol resident said in response to the social media criticism.

Others responded with humor.

Anger in Wakefield as wealthy butterflies install anti-bird spikes on their caterpillars. @Visit_Wakefield pic.twitter.com/nw1kvQUMiV — Tigersype (@Tigersype) December 19, 2017

While the anti-bird spikes may be unpopular, there is little Bristol’s city council can do about the neighborhood’s plan. The tree limbs that have been spiked reportedly fall outside the city’s “tree preservation orders,” which can fine residents for cutting or uprooting certain trees in the area.