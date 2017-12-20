By Libby Smith
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A visit with Santa Claus is a holiday tradition, but this year, parents can make it a visit to Santa’s Village at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms.
“We actually have a traditional trail of lights, but decided to do an addition to that. We still have a lot of the trees lit up that you would have seen on the trail of lights, but this year we have Santa and the reindeer as well,” said Pablo Zacarias, Sales Manager at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield.
There is Santa, but there is also Mrs. Claus for story time, crafts, Elf Boulevard, Santa’s Cinema, and life reindeer.
“We want to spread the holiday cheer and just provide a good experience for everyone over all,” Zacarias told CBS4.
Santa’s Village is open at the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms on weekends through Christmas Eve.
