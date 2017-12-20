AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Santa and Mrs. Claus visited some newborns and other babies in the NICU unit at the University of Colorado Hospital.
On Wednesday, the visitors from the North Pole toured the intensive care unit at UCH as a way to spread some holiday cheer.
The pair also delivered gifts to the patients and their families.
Hospital staff know that having a child in the hospital during this time of year is difficult.
“I do feel like in a place where none of this normal, this brings a place of normalcy that they can get a visit from Santa and get a gift and save moments for baby books for once they are past this,” said RN Aubrey Becker.
A group of knitters helped out by making blankets, hats and outfits for the tiny patients.