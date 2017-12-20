DENVER (CBS4) – A new pop-up shop in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood is offering last-minute gifts for the holidays.
The shop is located at The Source on Brighton Boulevard. It’s full of art and hand-made items like greeting cards and jewelry made by artisans from the area.
“We’ve invited them to come down and showcase their work here because a lot of them don’t have a gallery to show their work in,” Tracy Weil, who works in the shop, said. “As rents are rising in the neighborhood, we want to make sure we provide a platform for artists to sell their work and make a little bit more money.”
The “RiNo Made” pop-up shop is open at The Source every day through the end of the year.