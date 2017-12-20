BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rushed to put out a fire that was burning in a field near Mead in Boulder County on Wednesday afternoon.
The grass fire was burning west of Mead near North 115th and Vermillion Road. The blaze was putting up a lot of smoke.
No structures were threatened as of 3:30 p.m. The fire burned several acres before crews were able to put it out.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.