BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rushed to put out a fire that was burning in a field near Mead in Boulder County on Wednesday afternoon.

The grass fire was burning west of Mead near North 115th and Vermillion Road. The blaze was putting up a lot of smoke.

Grass Fire Puts Up A Lot Of Smoke Near Mead

No structures were threatened as of 3:30 p.m. The fire burned several acres before crews were able to put it out.

Copter4 flew over the fire burning near Mead on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the fire burning near Mead on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

(credit: CBS)

