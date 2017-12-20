Filed Under:Bankroll Blast, Colorado Lottery, Fort Collins, Lottery Winner, Scratch Ticket

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado man who bought a $50 scratch ticket ended up winning a $3 million jackpot.

“Steven W. from Fort Collins walked into the Lottery’s Fort Collins claims office a little stunned and a lot skeptical,” officials with Colorado Lottery stated. “He walked out a brand-new millionaire.”

lottery winner steven w Colorado Man Wins $3 Million Lottery Jackpot On Scratch Ticket

Steven W. (credit: Colorado Lottery)

On Tuesday, Steven stopped in at Schrader’s Country Store on College Avenue at Harmony Road and bought one “Bankroll Blast” ticket.

The game had just been released the previous day and the ticket he bought just happened to be the very first ticket in the pack.

There are still two $3 million instant Top Prizes left in the game.

“Steven said he will start planning for early retirement from his bottle manufacturing job and may not go back to work through the holiday season,” lottery officials stated.

After taxes, Steven’s net prize is $2,130,000.

